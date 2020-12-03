Preparing for life on Planet Virus

We take you inside the lungs of a healthy person and show how the virus attacks them

The storylines include the history of medicine, human life from conception to old age, and technologies for the hospital of the future. Others focus on research carried out by Health House partners such as KU Leuven, the university hospital and imec.

The idea of adding a storyline on the corona pandemic came early in the first lockdown. “We tell stories about the future, and we thought: This will have such a big impact that we have to do something about it,” François recalls.

It was also clear that this could not be rushed. “We decided to take our time, talk with all kinds of experts and concentrate on what we’ve learned.”

The main challenge was, and remains, how to deal with such a rapidly changing situation. The films that play out on the Health House screens cannot be updated easily from one day to the next, so they address fixed points in the storyline, explaining the basic concepts and aspects that are no longer disputed.