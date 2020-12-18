Preventing torn blood vessels through genetics wins ‘Belgian Nobel prize’

The patients we identify thanks to these genetic characteristics are closely followed up with specific medical treatments

The prize for fundamental biomedical research went to Cédric Blanpain of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB). His research focuses on the cells that develop into skin and breast cancers, work that lays the ground for new treatments.

Loeys, meanwhile, received the prize for clinical research for his work on the genetic differences that underlie aortic aneurysms. These occur when the aorta, the main blood vessel leaving the heart, swells up and starts to leak and eventually to tear.

“The patients we can identify thanks to these genetic characteristics are closely followed up with specific medical treatments,” Loeys explained. “If necessary, the patient is operated on to replace the aortic wall, preventing a rupture and saving many lives.”