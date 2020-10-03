Private and effective: Corona app launched in Belgium

The idea is to get as many people to use the tool as possible, with a preliminary 15% target. “With 15% of the population, we can already save lives,” says Axel Legay, a professor at UCLouvain who designed the application. He added that devices are also being developed for people without smartphones, or who are not at ease with technology.

Consumer rights organisation Test-Aankoop has given its blessing to the new app, confirming that it is unable to identify the user. “The app doesn’t know who you are, where you are or who you have seen,” said the organisation in a statement. “It works only with codes. The exchange of data between the app and the servers is encrypted, and the servers are fully protected against hacking. In terms of privacy, it couldn’t be much better.”

Legay adds that the user’s 17-digit code has nothing to do with an identity card number or any other personal details. “The app is totally anonymous, and the code’s data are wiped out after 14 days.”

Photo ©Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA