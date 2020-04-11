Problems with facemasks for hospitals and test kits for nursing homes
While three million FFP2 masks were found to not conform to European standards, some of the Covid-19 test kits sent to nursing homes came with improper instructions
‘A major setback’
“Upon first inspection, it appeared there was a problem,” De Backer told parliament. “The federal department of the economy confirmed that the supplier had not submitted conclusive test certificates. A Belgian lab then tested them and found that the quality was unacceptable.”
The masks were made by a company in China that has previously delivered masks to Belgium that were perfectly fine. This is “a major setback” in the struggle to import the masks needed to keep medical personnel safe from infection, said De Backer.
As the order did not contain the certified FFP2 masks that were promised, the government has filed a complaint against the supplier. “It’s now in the hands of a lawyer,” said De Backer.
Wrong instructions in test kits
In related news, a portion of the 200,000 test kits that were distributed to nursing homes in Flanders were the kind that require samples to be taken from the patient’s throat. Most coronavirus test kits contain swabs that are used in the nose, and the throat kits apparently contained instructions for the nose kits.
This meant that kits meant to be used to take throat samples were used to take samples from the nose. This led to painful experiences for patients, as the throat swabs are not appropriate to be used to swab inside the nasal passage.
“We began receiving reports that the procedure was painful,” said Joris Moonens of the federal Agency for Care and Health. “We checked into it and concluded that the swabs are too thick for the nasal passage. These swabs involve another technique. The technique described in the manual is therefore not correct if you want to prevent discomfort in the patient.”
Not only did the confusion lead to unnecessary pain for patients, it could lead to tests being inconclusive. The government sent the correct instructions for the throat swabs the same day, but the damage had been done in an ongoing controversy around the problems that have been experienced in nursing homes during the corona crisis.
Photo courtesy VRT