Problems with facemasks for hospitals and test kits for nursing homes

While three million FFP2 masks were found to not conform to European standards, some of the Covid-19 test kits sent to nursing homes came with improper instructions

Three million FFP2 facemasks that arrived in Belgium last week do not conform to European standards, according to federal minister Philippe De Backer (Open VLD), head of the medical supplies crisis task force. FFP2 are the type of masks that hospital personnel need to properly protect them when caring for patients infected with Covid-19.

“Upon first inspection, it appeared there was a problem,” De Backer told parliament. “The federal department of the economy confirmed that the supplier had not submitted conclusive test certificates. A Belgian lab then tested them and found that the quality was unacceptable.”

The masks were made by a company in China that has previously delivered masks to Belgium that were perfectly fine. This is “a major setback” in the struggle to import the masks needed to keep medical personnel safe from infection, said De Backer.

As the order did not contain the certified FFP2 masks that were promised, the government has filed a complaint against the supplier. “It’s now in the hands of a lawyer,” said De Backer.