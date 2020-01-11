Projects launched to strengthen water supply in case of drought

Flanders is investing €4 million in projects that can help build a strategic water supply to ensure there will be no shortages as temperatures increase

Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir is investing €4 million in projects that will help to restrict water shortages during droughts. The series of trial projects primarily target the use and reuse of water with the aim of building a strategic water supply for the region.

Following a series of especially dry summers in Flanders, Demir wants to better protect the region against drought. The subsidies will allow project initiators to experiment with innovative technologies and ways of working, hopefully leading to practical solutions and inspiration for others working in the field.

Projects include a company in Oudenaarde that will transform its former water treatment plants into a basin for rainwater, of which almost 10,000 cubic-metres will be made available to surrounding farms.

In Ninove, meanwhile, four groups are working together to collect and store the rainwater from their roofs. They expect to store approximately 11,000 cubic-metres a year, and will investigate whether further purification to drinking water quality is feasible and whether it is possible to allow excess rainwater to seep into the soil in a controlled manner during wet periods.