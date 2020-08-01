Prosecutor brings charges against 18 men over student’s death

Almost 18 months after a 20-year-old man died of internal organ failure after being forced to drink fish oil during a student club initiation ceremony, Limburg’s public prosecutor has decided to press charges against the 18 individuals involved in the “baptism”.

Sanda Dia was made to drink fish oil and stand in the cold for hours on end, half-naked on a cold December night as part of the initiation ceremony organised by the Reuzegom student club in Leuven.

Unconscious, dehydrated and in a state of hypothermia, the civil engineering student from Edegem, Antwerp, was taken to a hospital in Malle, where he died hours later.

Although KU Leuven took disciplinary action against the 18 young men – they were required to perform 30 hours of community service each – no criminal charges have been brought pending investigation into the precise circumstances that led to Dia’s death.

However, Limburg’s public prosecutor confirmed on Friday that it had referred criminal proceedings against the 18 men to a local court of first instance. The prosecutor has asked the criminal court to prosecute the men on charges of degrading treatment, administration of harmful substances and manslaughter. Those charges carry prison sentences of two to 10 years.