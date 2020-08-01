Prosecutor brings charges against 18 men over student’s death
20-year-old Sanda Dia died in 2018 following an initiation ceremony to join a student society
30 hours of community service
Sanda Dia was made to drink fish oil and stand in the cold for hours on end, half-naked on a cold December night as part of the initiation ceremony organised by the Reuzegom student club in Leuven.
Unconscious, dehydrated and in a state of hypothermia, the civil engineering student from Edegem, Antwerp, was taken to a hospital in Malle, where he died hours later.
Although KU Leuven took disciplinary action against the 18 young men – they were required to perform 30 hours of community service each – no criminal charges have been brought pending investigation into the precise circumstances that led to Dia’s death.
However, Limburg’s public prosecutor confirmed on Friday that it had referred criminal proceedings against the 18 men to a local court of first instance. The prosecutor has asked the criminal court to prosecute the men on charges of degrading treatment, administration of harmful substances and manslaughter. Those charges carry prison sentences of two to 10 years.
Punishment criticised
The court will decide in early September whether the 18 members of the Reuzegom club – which has since been disbanded – will have to appear in court. The case was brought by the Limburg prosecutor because one of the men involved in the student club initiation is the son of an Antwerp judge.
The 18 Reuzegom members, most of whom were pursuing law or engineering degrees at KU Leuven, are said to all come from wealthy backgrounds. KU Leuven’s decision not to suspend any of the men has prompted heavy criticism as the facts from the case have become public, with some commentators arguing that the students received light punishments because they came from wealthy families.
Others have pointed to the racial dynamic to the case – Sanda was black, all the Reuzegom members where white – and questioned whether the men would have received equally mild punishments if Sanda had been white and the Reuzegom members black.
A “JusticeForSanda” petition calling for the 18 men to be charged and convicted has drawn more than 10,000 signatures.
Photo: The hut in Vorselaar where the "baptism" took place
(c) courtesy De Standaard