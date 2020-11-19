Protestors on both sides of traffic debate take to Ter Kamerenbos

Ter Kamerenbos borders the Sonian Forest and yet is in the territory of Brussels-City, whose border snakes along Louizalaan and takes in all of the park. During the coronavirus lockdown last spring, the avenues cutting through the park were closed to traffic to allow walkers and cyclists more space for recreation.

Brussels-City wanted to keep the situation as it was all summer, but opened up part of the northern end to motorists in capitulation to demands from the neighbouring municipality of Ukkel. That municipality is the most affected by shutting down the avenues to commuters.

At the end of the summer, Brussels-City announced that it would keep the roads – about 80% of the roads in the park – closed as part of a pilot project for a car-free Ter Kamerenbos. Ukkel took it to court and won, with the court calling Brussels-City’s move “tainted with illegality”. Brussels-City has 30 days to open the roads back up.