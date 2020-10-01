Psychiatric patient satisfaction survey made public for first time

People treated for mental health issues in Flanders feel they don’t always get all the information they need about costs and treatment options

While people accessing mental health services in Flanders are generally satisfied with the care they have received, they do feel that they could be better informed about practical matters, such as cost. They also cite a lack of information from caregivers about their specific psychological problem.

The findings are part of a report from the Flemish Institute for Quality in Care, and it is the first time a survey of patients receiving help for psychological issues has ever been made public. Some 4,000 people were questioned for the survey, all having been treated in a hospital, psychiatric facility or addiction centre.

A majority of 75% of the patients rated their care at 8 or more out of 10 and half chose the term “always” to describe if they felt helped at every visit. Just 40%, however, said that they “always” took part in deciding what kind of treatment or method of therapy to follow.

Even fewer found that they received enough information about the therapies involved. About one-third marked “always” in that category. Their concerns included not being fully informed about costs, about medication and side-effects and about their specific psychological profile.

“This is an important step for psychiatric care in Flanders,” said Frieda Matthys, co-chair of the VIP2 GGZ, a quality control project for the sector. “We have been developing indicators in order to measure the quality of care. That will give us the input we need to identify systematic problems and to improve them.”

Photo ©Kubkoo/iStock/Getty Images Plus