Public libraries across Flanders re-opening, for loans only

Time-slots allocated

One is the Utopia library in Aalst, which is accepting email orders from today for loans to be collected from 6 April onwards. Only members of the library can make use of the service, and must limit themselves to a single order of up to five items.

If the books, CDs or films are available, they will be reserved and a non-negotiable time slot allocated for their collection at the main entrance of Utopia’s principal branch. Miss the collection slot, and everything goes back on the shelf.

“We are well aware that this way of working is inconvenient,” the library says on its website. “It’s also new territory for us, and we are trying to organise lending as safely as possible, for both our visitors and our staff.”