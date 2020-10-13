Pumpkin parcours in lieu of harvest festivals in Kasterlee

The Flemish city famous for its giant pumpkins had to say goodbye to all of its quirky events this year, but has offered up a corona-proof outing

Kasterlee, in the Kempen region of Antwerp province, comes into its own every October. Known for its giant-sized pumpkins, it is home to a Harvest Festival, pumpkin catapulting and the wildly popular Pumpkin Regatta, in which people race in boats made from hollowed-out pumpkins.

You can imagine the disappointment of pumpkin lovers across the region when all of these quirky activities had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis. But the city of 19,000 – many of them pumpkin growers – has stepped up to welcome visitors with giant pumpkin displays.

Up and down the streets and squares of Kasterlee are creative pumpkin installations. While some create animals or other figures out of pumpkins, others bring the pumpkins themselves to life.

There’s no map to all of this to be found online, but sites include on the Markt, at the entrance to the recycling park at Hoge Rielen 28, at the foot of the Keeses windmill on Geelsebaan and in the city’s districts, including on Leistraat in Lichtaart and on the Markt in Tielen. For a complete list of locations, pop in at Kasterlee’s tourist office.

Photo courtesy Pompoenengenootschap