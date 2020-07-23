Pupils to sit standardised exams for first time

From 2023, the new centralised testing will take place four times during a pupil’s school career. The aim is for authorities to more accurately map learning outcomes and make targeted improvements

Flanders’ schools are to establish centralised testing for pupils for the first time. There are currently no standardised measurements of pupil attainment across the region.

Every child will be tested four times during their education: at the end of the fourth and sixth year of primary school and the second and sixth year of secondary school. The first tests will be introduced in 2023. An independent support centre will be set up to develop the tests and provide quality control.

“With central testing, the world of education can look at itself in the mirror,” said Ben Weyts, Flanders’ minister for education. “For the first time, we will be able to objectively map all pupils’ achievements. It will allow us to improve the quality of our education in a targeted way.”