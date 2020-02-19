‘Put Jewish float in Aalst carnival in context,’ ask professors

Otherwise, you’re showing these caricatures without mentioning the consequences that they had for the Jewish people in the past – and now

Aalst has announced that its parade, which takes place next Sunday, will have a similar float, a reference to all the controversy. This prompted the three professors – from Antwerp, Ghent and Leuven – to respond in writing.

“We are not asking for censorship, but we do want to point out the danger of spreading this kind of anti-Jewish caricatures,” professor Klaas Smelik of Ghent University. “These same kind of images had an effect on the general public in the past – in the 19th century but mostly in the period of the Third Reich.”

The exact same caricatures of Jewish people “were widely disseminated to shape people’s mentality about Jews as being bad. Circulating these images today have the same effect. People get a stereotypical image of Jewish people, with their noses and the like. And also the money box, as if they control all the finances. The goal is to dehumanise them.”

The professors are not asking the media to ignore the images, but to put them in context should they choose to publish them. “They should be placed in a historical context of anti-Semitism,” said Smelik. “Otherwise, you’re showing these caricatures without mentioning the consequences that they had for the Jewish people in the past – and now.”

In terms of the carnival’s right to freedom of expression, Smelik points to the Brabant Killers, who murdered random citizens in the 1980s in a reign of terror and who have never been identified or caught. Their bloodiest attack, in which eight people were shot to death in a Delhaize supermarket, took place in Aalst.

“We are supposed to be able to laugh at everything – except the Brabant Killers,” notes Smelik. “That touches on Aalst’s own history. Then suddenly you can’t laugh. It is interesting that an exception can be made there. We cannot and should not forget what happened in Belgium during the World Wars.”