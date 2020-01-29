Putting construction groundwater to good use is goal of volunteer group

Did you know that construction sites pump up groundwater that then just flows into the sewer? A new non-profit group is trying to get city services to use it

The idea for the project came to them in the summer of 2018, when Brussels – much like the rest of the country – was in the middle of a dry and crushing heatwave.

The handful of locals behind Buumplanters, a group of volunteers working to improve the city’s biodiversity, needed to water the trees they’d planted throughout the city – trees that had been thirsting for rain for some time.

One of the volunteers, Yoeri Bellemans, came across a local construction site and saw an installation pumping up gallons of water. It disappeared into a sewer drain.

Wouldn’t it be possible to use that water to water the trees they’d planted, he wondered? Eighteen months later, and Bellemans, 37, has been able to interest major water and building companies as well as city services that his plan is a viable one.