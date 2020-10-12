Quality of electric scooters is ‘abominable,’ says Test-Aankoop

The national consumer rights organisation advises consumers to not buy an electric scooter as they are not suitable for transport, especially in wet weather

The braking function on most electric scooters sold in the EU is “abominable” and they also “cannot be used in the rain”. That is the conclusion of a thorough investigation by Belgian consumer organisation Test Aankoop, which bought and tested 11 models of electric scooters.

One of the 11 had to be eliminated immediately because it was capable of speeds faster than 25kph, making it illegal to sell and use in the EU. The rest were put through rigorous laboratory testing for acceleration, steering, braking, suspension and battery quality.

The goal of such inspections by Test Aankoop is to create a list of brands and models that it recommends, putting the Best of the Test at the top of the list. While they did that, the organisation’s Jens Van Herp said that none of them were really good enough to fully recommend.

“Of all of the scooters, only one is splash resistant,” Van Herp told Radio 2, “which means the others cannot be used in the rain. Your battery will fail almost immediately.”