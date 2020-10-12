Quality of electric scooters is ‘abominable,’ says Test-Aankoop
The national consumer rights organisation advises consumers to not buy an electric scooter as they are not suitable for transport, especially in wet weather
Rattle and hum
One of the 11 had to be eliminated immediately because it was capable of speeds faster than 25kph, making it illegal to sell and use in the EU. The rest were put through rigorous laboratory testing for acceleration, steering, braking, suspension and battery quality.
The goal of such inspections by Test Aankoop is to create a list of brands and models that it recommends, putting the Best of the Test at the top of the list. While they did that, the organisation’s Jens Van Herp said that none of them were really good enough to fully recommend.
“Of all of the scooters, only one is splash resistant,” Van Herp told Radio 2, “which means the others cannot be used in the rain. Your battery will fail almost immediately.”
The cost of these scooters is really out of proportion to the quality
He was most concerned, however, with braking distance. “It’s abominable,” he said. “You simply cannot brake safely in the rain. Some of these scooters also rattle when you ride them, and the suspension is abysmal. The cost of these scooters is really out of proportion to the quality.”
The highest-rated scooter of the batch got a 70 out of 100 points, which Test Aankoop does call ‘good quality’. It must said, however, that some of that is down to the one criteria in which it was awarded 100 points – the instruction booklet.
“On the basis of our results, we recommend that no one buy an electric scooter,” said Van Herp. “If you want to invest in sustainable mobility, we suggest a bicycle or a folding bike.”
Test Aankoop is a paid service, so in order to see complete results of the scooter test, you have to subscribe as a user on the website.
Photo ©Petko Ninov/Getty Images