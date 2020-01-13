Record number of job vacancies in Flanders

It’s crucial to get as many people as we can into higher education so they can find the right job

The biggest increase in available jobs were those that require a college or university diploma, with an increase of 6.5% compared to 2018. Open jobs for lesser-skilled workers were up by only .4%.

The care sector was one of the industries that saw the greatest increase in job vacancies. This includes health-care workers but also social workers and administrative staff for social services. Flanders’ welfare agency, OCMW, for instance, lists many vacancies across the region.

There are also jobs available in public services, particularly for teachers and customs workers. “There will also be many jobs available in the near future for care of the elderly,” Crevits pointed out. “It’s crucial to get as many people as we can into higher education as well as continuing education so they can not only find the right job, but also keep it. VDAB will play a key role in this effort.”

Photo: Customs services in Flemish ports are looking for more staff

©Courtesy Vlaanderen.be