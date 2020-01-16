Record spending on urban projects in cities and towns across Flanders

City councils are planning a record level of investments in projects like roadworks and parks in the coming legislative period

Flanders’ municipal governments are investing €2 billion more in infrastructure projects during this legislature than the last one, for a record amount of spending during a single legislative period. Municipal legislatures govern for a six-year period, and the last one started in January 2019.

Local councils and welfare offices (OCMW) had to provide the government of Flanders with a spending plan for the 2019-2024 period. Figures show a one-fifth increase in investment in urban renewal projects on the previous period for a total of €13.5 billion in investments.

“Flanders’ local governments are responsible for a full half of all public investments,” said Bart Somers (Open VLD), Flemish minister of interior affairs. “Such strong growth in their investment plan is a real boost for our economy.”