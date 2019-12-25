Record Warmest Week fundraiser means merry Christmas for good causes

More than 13,000 activities helped the annual Studio Brussel event to raise a record amount for charities across the region

The Warmest Week – Studio Brussel’s annual festive fundraising drive – has enjoyed a record year, with thousands of people supporting at least one of the charity activities that took place under the Warmste Week banner.

In total, the activities raised €17,518,153, an increase of almost a quarter of a million euros on last year. The money raised will be donated to 2,088 good causes around Flanders and Brussels.

More than 13,500 activities were organised – equal to 45 per Flemish municipality. They included bake sales, Christmas markets and concerts. Studio Brussel reports that more than 230,000 people did something to raise money, including almost 53,000 people who took part in the “Warmathon” marathons in Kortrijk, Brussels, Ghent, Antwerp, Leuven and Beringen, raising almost €720,000.

In the coming weeks, the King Baudouin Foundation will ensure that all the money raised ends up with the various charities, allowing them to continue their work for another year.

Photo: courtesy VRT