Record year for Brussels Airport

While passengers have increased at the airport in Zaventem, the number of flights has remained stable

Brussels Airport broke a new passenger record in 2019, with 26.4 million people flying via the Zaventem hub, management announced. The figure is a 2.7% improvement on the previous year.

International transfers and local visitors contributed to the growth in equal measure. Over 10 years, passenger numbers at Brussels Airport have increased by 50% – from 17 to 26.4 million – while the number of flights operated has remained stable.

“This shows that we can achieve growth in our activities without increasing our environmental impact,” said airport chief executive Arnaud Feist, pointing to improved load numbers on each plane.

Photo courtesy Brussels Airport

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin

