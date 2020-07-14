Regulation changes smooth way for innovative foreign start-ups

Innovation will be key in overcoming the current crisis, and it must also be a factor in attracting foreign talent

These criteria differ according to the kind of business proposed. New companies with innovative business ideas will need to jump fewer hurdles. “We are putting a significant focus on attracting start-ups and scale-ups because these are often companies that grow across borders and conquer international markets,” Crevits explained.

Setting up a traditional company will not be so easy under the new system, however. In this case, entrepreneurs will have to demonstrate added value for Flanders, such as creating jobs, addressing shortages in the labour market or by investing in the region.

This will make it harder to set up a kebab shop or a construction company, the government suggests. There are also some minimum criteria to be met. For instance, a traditional company must have at least €18,600 start-up capital, and entrepreneurs must have a secondary education or better.