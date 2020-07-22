Relaunched James Ensor House cements ties between artist and his city

The Symbolist master’s longtime home in Ostend has been refurbished and augmented by an interactive visitor centre

Since 2017, the house where James Ensor lived and worked for 32 years has been closed for renovation – but on 14 July, in an uncanny echo of one of his pictorial tropes, the new-look museum was finally unveiled to an audience wearing face masks.

The €3.6 million development was due to open in May but was delayed by the coronavirus. It comprises Ensor’s refurbished home and an adjacent Experience Centre. While James Ensor House focuses on interactive exhibits rather than original artworks, a ground-floor exhibition space will host biannual shows on the artist. Numerous citywide events are planned, and there will be an Ensor year in 2024.

Entry to the site also includes a download code for a digital city walk that has been rejigged to mark the launch. Spanning 13 sites, it ends at Mu.ZEE, which dedicated a wing to Ensor and his Ostend near-contemporary Léon Spilliaert in 2016 (its Ensor collection is currently buoyed by loans from Antwerp’s shuttered fine arts museum).

“The advantage for Ostend is that it now offers a whole day of Ensor activities with the house, the walk and Mu.ZEE,” says Wim Vanseveren, a strategic advisor on the project and former head of Flanders’ tourism department.