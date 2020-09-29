Residents and their stories decorate public places in Mechelen

Mechelen has launched a series of large-scale portraits of residents in public places across the city. The exhibition is part of the years-long project De Mensen Maken de Stad, meaning people make the city what it is.

The portraits depict 16 different people, from long-time residents to newcomers to refugees who have made the city their home. They include, for instance, Harry (pictured), a blind piano tuner and archivist at VRT; Louis, who sees hope for the planet in sustainable agriculture; and Farida, a single mum who fled the war in Syria with her son.

“It’s all about Mechelaars who have a story and who live in the city,” said city councillor for diversity Gabriella De Francesco (Groen). “A city ismore than buildings and streets. It’s people, their stories and the places they inhabit that make the city what it is.”

Sometimes a photo features two people, such as Jan, 63, and Mamoun, 27, who formed an unlikely friendship in a café. “We could never imagine any of these stories by just looking at the photos,” De Francesco said. “Many of these are quite moving stories that not only show how diverse Mechelen’s population is but how beautiful their characters are.”

The portraits will be visible for six months, and a map of all the locations can be found online. All of the stories can also be found at the website or downloaded in one brochure. Cycle tours also launch next month.

Photo ©Lavinia Wouters/Stad Mechelen