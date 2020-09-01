Return to normal school days for first time since March

I was not in favour of closing the schools when the crisis hit, and I had to move heaven and earth to get them open again

While for pupils it’s a new beginning, for educators it’s “the big finale,” Flemish education minister Ben Weyts told VTM. “We have been working on this for months. I was actually not in favour of closing the schools in the first place when the crisis hit, and I had to move heaven and earth to get them open again.”

While many pupils returned to school part time last May, no one was allowed to go back five days a week. And some were not allowed to return at all. “Now we are ready down to the smallest detail,” continued Weyts. “If anyone has even the slightest concern, they should visit the website, where they can find detailed guidelines for any circumstance. This should put the fears of parents, teachers and school principals to rest.”

School is starting under “code yellow” of a three colour-code plan for the year. Should the infection rate shoot up, Flanders could call a code orange, or even red. Municipalities can also call a code orange or red and limit the number of pupils in school just in their own areas.