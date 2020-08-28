Rewire your career at the imec school, with or without a diploma
Drive and a passion for technology alone can open doors to a career at the Leuven research centre
Technical fix
The imec school is currently busy selecting its second intake of aspiring technicians, who will begin training at the start of 2021. There are around 180 applicants for just eight places.
The successful candidates will not be those with the best academic qualifications. Instead, imec is looking for people with a passion for technology, whatever their backgrounds.
“We have people doing the job right now who were bus drivers before, or electricians,” Beenders says. “We give them a chance to really change their careers.”
We used to look for people with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, but now we just want people with a passion for technology
Much of imec’s work, such as developing the next generation of semiconductors, takes place inside two massive cleanrooms, where levels of dust and other potential contaminants are kept below strictly defined levels. These cleanrooms, and the highly specialised instruments they contain, operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This means that technicians need to be on hand at all times in case something goes wrong or requires fine tuning. These trouble-shooters – called first-line support engineers – are the people Beenders and her colleagues want to recruit.
“We used to look for people with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, experience working in a cleanroom, and so on,” she says. “Now we are just looking for people with a passion for technology who are motivated.”
In particular, imec wants applicants to show how this passion plays out in their daily lives. Perhaps they fly drones in their spare time, or think nothing of taking the washing machine apart when it breaks down, rather than call out a professional.
The only other requirements are a good command of English and a willingness to work shifts. This involves a rotating pattern of early, late and night shifts, plus one weekend in four.
Beenders admits this can be daunting, and it is the reason given by some applicants for pulling out before selection. But there are pros as well as cons, not least when it comes to salary and work-life balance. “You can pick your kids up from school at four, for example, so there are some advantages.”
Back to school
The eight candidate technicians who get through the selection process will go through a dual learning programme that lasts between six and nine months. First, they will spend two months in the cleanrooms, where they gain experience of the working environment and the shift pattern.
“We throw them in at the deep end, and they find out what it means to be an operator in the cleanroom. Then we train them for the next level, which is to be a first-line support engineer.”
This involves classes, which provide a thorough grounding in chemistry, electronics, mechanics and processing techniques. Finally, the candidates return to the cleanrooms for an internship where they take up their new roles.
We can reach out to talented people who maybe had difficulties when they were young and missed out on school
Aware that this feels like a long time to be on probation, imec offers all of the candidates a permanent contract and a salary from day one. And if for any reason they do not graduate from the school, there is a fall-back option of continuing as a cleanroom operator.
For those who do pass, a whole new career path opens up. “As a first-line support engineer you work on a broad range of issues,” explains Beenders, “but in time you can specialise in a particular instrument or process in the cleanroom, and become an equipment engineer or process engineer.”
This may require further study, of course. Another career option is co-ordination. “They can be a team leader for different first-line support engineers.”
And of course they can also move on to other jobs in high-tech industries. “Obviously we hope that they stay with us for the long term. But once they have worked at imec, their career prospects should be much better than they were before.”
While not suited to all roles, Beenders thinks this approach to recruitment could be adopted more broadly at imec, and in the technology industry more broadly. “We see this as a pilot project, to see if this approach could expand in the future to include other vacancies where we can train applicants.”
It is also good for workforce diversity, encompassing more candidates than those who have followed the traditional path through higher education. “We can reach out to talented people who maybe had difficulties when they were young and missed out on school,” says Beenders, “or people with refugee backgrounds.”
The one tricky area is women applicants. All of the candidates in the first year of imec school were men, and only a small number of applicants in the present round are women. “We are not happy about that, and we will keep working on this. But it is a huge challenge.”
Photos courtesy imec