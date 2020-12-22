River water can heat a city, prize-winning thesis suggests

Two engineers studying at KU Leuven have won this year’s Scriptie prize, for a master’s thesis that investigates how river water could be used to heat a city’s homes. Sebastian Baes and Jan Denayer worked out that it would be possible to replace all of the domestic gas heating in Leuven by drawing warmth from the river Dijle as it flows through the city.

The whole world is looking for green sources of energy, and when it comes to heat one of the most promising ideas is to extract it from the natural environment. Geothermal energy, for example, takes heat stored in the ground and uses it to warm up buildings.

But heat is also stored in water on the surface, so Baes and Denayer (pictured above) set out to calculate how much heat they could theoretically take from the Dijle as it flows through Leuven. The challenge they faced was to take enough heat to be useful, but not so much that the temperature of the river dropped too far and damaged the plants and animals living in it.

Their mathematical models demonstrate that it would be possible to replace all of the domestic gas heating in Leuven with heat from the Dijle, without causing a drop of more than 1.66 degrees centigrade in the middle of winter. Since the maximum permitted drop was considered to be 3.0 degrees, it would also be possible for downstream settlements such as Mechelen to take heat from the river as well.