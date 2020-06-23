Safety of free facemasks concern of industry federations

People are going to breathe these ions in, so they go directly into the bloodstream

But they could be a health hazard when it comes to using them in facemasks, Jo Van Landeghem of Creamoda told Het Laatste Nieuws. “It is simply not needed here because healthy bacteria protect us,” he said. “People are going to breathe these ions in, so they are not even going to be absorbed by the skin first but go directly into the bloodstream.”

Biocides in general are legal in Belgium but first must be approved by the federal public health department. They do not all use silver compounds, however. Van Landeghem calls their use in facemasks for the public “absurd”.

Producer Avrox, meanwhile, states that the facemasks conform to all national and international safety standards. The masks were approved for use by the federal health department before being distributed to pharmacists by the department of defence.

The biocide made up of silver ions “is a recognised, documented and perfectly safe technology for public health,” stated the defence department in a reaction. The same compounds are used “in many facemasks that are marketed on the national and international market and sold in supermarkets and pharmacies for both professional and non-professional use”.

Photo ©Bruno Fahy/BELGA