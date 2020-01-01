Say goodbye to disposable cups in 2020

From 1 January, disposable cups, tin cans and plastic bottles will be banned from public events across Flanders. No more drinks will be served in throwaway recipients at gatherings such as school fetes or festivals. Event organisers can buy drinks in bottles or cans, but they need to serve them in recyclable containers.

Recycling will be obligatory behind counters and organisers will be obliged to prove that they have collected at least 90% of the containers. From 2022, this figure will be 95%. The rules will be stricter for events organised by local authorities or government institutions than schools or hospitals. From 2022, disposable plates and cutlery will also be banned from events.

Other changes intended to make life greener across the country include an increase in the level of sustainable biofuels added to diesel and petrol. This follows a decision by cabinet ministers at the beginning of November.

The new rules follow compulsory EU directives (8.5% biofuels in one litre). Belgium goes a step further in its climate goals, increasing from 5% (lead 98) and 7% (diesel) to 9.6% biofuels per litre. The price of petrol and diesel will rise by one to two cents a litre.

Finally, last year's ban on the sale of certain pesticides to individuals is followed up in 2020 with a ban on individuals using them.

