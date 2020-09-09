Schools in Flanders get €22 million to cover corona costs

Schools in Flanders will get an additional €22 million from the government to cover the costs of re-opening while the coronavirus is still at large. “The corona crisis means a lot of extra work for our schools, and they must not bear the extra costs alone,” said education minister Ben Weyts.

The bulk of the money, around €17 million, will support additional cleaning staff so that schools can maintain stricter hygiene measures in the first part of the new school year. It is estimated that cleaners will put in 20 minutes extra work to thoroughly disinfect an average classroom for 20 students. This means that most schools will need more cleaning staff.

“We are not blind to the additional costs involved,” Weyts said. “In the previous year we came up with extra resources for protective equipment, for example, and this year we are helping pay for extra people.”