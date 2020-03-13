Schools, restaurants and shops to close as government launches crisis plan
The federal and regional governments have announced several extreme measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium
Supermarkets remain open
All schools will remain closed until 3 April, after which falls the two-week Easter holiday. Until 3 April, however, schools must be open to provide child care for parents who work in the healthcare sector. The child-care centres will also remain open.
Shops must close in the weekend but can be open during the week. Supermarkets and other shops that sell food, as well as pharmacies, are an exception; they can be open during the week and at the weekend. All restaurants, clubs and bars must also close.
‘Federal phase’
Belgium has entered a “federal phase” of crisis management. This means that the federal government can make orders applying to the whole Belgian territory, including in areas that would normally be a regional or local competence, such as education and events.
All cultural and sports events must close. This includes cinemas, football stadiums, museums, concert halls and all other spaces where people gather. All of the measures are valid until midnight on the evening of 3 April. The government will then assess whether any of the measures need to be extended.
Public transport will run as normal, but the government asks citizens to only use it if absolutely necessary. The government is not banning international travel, but Brussels Airlines has cancelled one-third of its flights in March and 45% of flights in April. Flights to Israel and Italy are suspended.
No travel to US
In response to American president Donald Trump’s announcement yesterday that Schengen-area flights would not be allowed to land in the US, Brussels Airlines also suspended its New York route. Flights are still running to Washington.
Schedule adjustments after 30 April will be decided at a later date. Brussels Airline staff are being required to take a 20-25% reduction in their working hours.
The government emphasised that people should work from home as much as possible, avoid shaking hands and kissing and wash their hands often. Special mention was made regarding stockpiling groceries: There is no danger that supplies will run out, so buying up large quantities is absolutely not necessary. Supermarkets will not close, and deliveries will stick to normal schedules.
Photo, from left: Brussels Capital-Region minister-president Rudi Vervoort, Federation Wallonia-Brussels minister-president Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Walloon minister-president Elio Di Rupo, prime minister Sophie Wilmes, Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon, German Community minister-president Oliver Paasch and federal health minister Maggie De Block pictured at a press conference after a meeting of the National Safety Council
©Benoit Doppagne/BELGA