Schools, restaurants and shops to close as government launches crisis plan

The federal and regional governments have announced several extreme measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium

Schools, colleges and universities across Belgium will be closed as of Monday, one of the far-reaching measures the federal government announced tonight during a press conference in response to the corona virus.

All schools will remain closed until 3 April, after which falls the two-week Easter holiday. Until 3 April, however, schools must be open to provide child care for parents who work in the healthcare sector. The child-care centres will also remain open.

Shops must close in the weekend but can be open during the week. Supermarkets and other shops that sell food, as well as pharmacies, are an exception; they can be open during the week and at the weekend. All restaurants, clubs and bars must also close.