Second wolf pup in two weeks killed in traffic

Wildlife viaducts help protect the animals but also people because a large animal crossing the motorway puts motorists at risk

Young animals are not used to the dangers of motorways and so are vulnerable to getting killed by vehicles. “We only hear about the wolves, but you have no idea how many deer get hit,” Janssen told VRT. “The only thing that can help is wildlife viaducts and fencing. This will help protect the animals but also people because a large animal crossing the motorway also puts motorists at risk.”

Flanders has a few “ecoducts” – essentially bridges that act as wildlife crossings. Special fencing is used to help guide animals to the bridge. The ecoduct at Groenendael, part of the Sonian Forest, was recently reported to be helping up to 200 species, from deer and foxes to mice and salamanders.

The wolf hit by a truck this week probably died instantly, said Janssen. “The police were on the scene within 15 minutes, but the wolf was dead when they arrived.”

There is some good news regarding the wolf pack, however: One of four born in May was thought to have not survived, but recent footage from a wildlife camera showed three young wolves again. While one of them has now died in traffic, there are still two left.

Photo: The young wolf probably died on impact

©Courtesy Nature Help Centre