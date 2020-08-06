See art and furniture in your home during Knokke’s virtual art fair

The 45th edition of Art Nocturne Knocke, is one of the highlights of the summer season. Amid concerns over the ongoing Covid crisis, however, the fair is going digital.

But the annual glitzy seaside gathering continues its pioneering reputation in being the first art fair ever to offer artworks for sale on an online platform as well as featuring a direct buyers experience.

As Belgium’s sole off-season art fair – one that attracts curious onlookers as much as serious collectors – Art Nocturne Knocke had been planned as both a live and virtual experience. But with the latest announcements of coronavirus restrictions, explains organiser Alexander Tuteleers, “we are focusing on the online event with the hope of returning with the physical event next year.”

Visitors to the online version, which runs from 8 to 16 August, will be able to access the site for free to view art and objects. They can find out information about works and artists, as well as buy works. “You can see the works in 2D and 3D in the space, but also in augmented reality via an app where people can visualise the art works in their own houses,” says Tuteleers. “This is a world premiere.”