Send a message via loudspeaker with Voices of Brussels

It does need to be a personal message, though, to one person – not, for instance, to a workplace as a whole. Don’t hesitate to sing, recite poetry, slam or use any other verbal way of relating your message.

The Voices of Brussels electric bus will ride out on 16, 17, 21, 22 and 24 April between 17.00 and 20.00. MIVB will try to deliver all the messages, but it will have to be selective if there are too many.

It offers some guidelines to give your message the best possible chance, including ‘don’t be mean’, ‘limit the length of your message’ and provide an address within one of the 19 municipalities of the Brussels-Capital Region.

Message-senders need to use Facebook Messenger to record and send the messages. Full details can be found on the MIVB website.

Photo ©Nikilay Gluhov/iStock/Getty Images Plus