Send a text to plant a tree this winter

Natuurpunt is collecting money to plant new forest this winter, during a period when more people are taking to the outdoors than usual

Conservation agency Natuurpunt has launched its annual Bos voor Iedereen, or Forests for Everyone, campaign – but has made it even easier for citizens to help plant a forest of trees.

The campaign normally invites residents of Flanders to come out and help plant a woodland. The agency identifies appropriate ground and the recruits citizens to help plant young trees.

Because of the coronavirus, that’s not possible, so all people who want to help have to do is text “bos” to 8686. This results in a donation of €4, which pays for two square metres of new forest.

The timing couldn’t be better, with more people taking to the great outdoors during the current lockdown. But sometimes, says Natuurpunt, popular nature areas can get too crowded.