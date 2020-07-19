Seniority incentive offered to career change teachers

In these corona times there may be a lot of people who are considering a career change

The subjects singled out are: Dutch, Dutch for newcomers, French, mathematics, construction, electrical engineering, woodwork, mechanical engineering, and business correspondence in French or Dutch.

For a new teacher who has eight years of professional experience on the clock, the change could mean taking home an extra €220 each month. Better still, if you have a master’s degree in mathematics and eight years of seniority, the benefit will be just over €300 each month.

“People choose education because they want to pass on their passion to young people. They are not in it for the money,” Weyts said. “But it is daunting if you also have to leave behind all the seniority you have accumulated. So we want to remove any barriers for people who have been working in the private sector for a while and are seriously considering a change to teaching.”

In particular, Weyts has his eye on people who have been rethinking their careers during lockdown. “In these corona times there may be a lot of people who are considering a career change. With this measure we want to tempt them to choose the classroom, and also strengthen the quality of education.”

