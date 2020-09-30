September Declaration: Seven ambitions for a more resilient Flanders

Government and private initiatives must reinforce rather than counteract each other

The seven overlapping ambitions of the Flemish Resilience recovery plan will be backed by government spending of €4.3 billion. The first ambition is to prop up the health-care system, whose weaknesses had been exposed by the coronavirus, Jambon said.

There will be extra investment of €525 million per year, in particular to improve pay and reduce workloads for care personnel. The bottom line is to make the care professions more attractive as a career.

Next, steps must be taken to make the government more effective, efficient and responsive. This will include streamlining procedures and reducing duplication. “Government and private initiatives must reinforce rather than counteract each other,” Jambon insisted.

He also promised a “thorough decentralisation exercise” to see which powers and resources can be passed on to the local level.