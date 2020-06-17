‘Sharenting’: Parents should ask kids before posting their photos

The campaign ‘Sharenting’ encourages parents to be very conscious about what they put online when it concerns their kids

According to a survey carried out by internet provider Telenet, some 40% of parents in Flanders do not ask their children if they can post their photo online before they do so. At the same time, 80% said they thought checking with their kids before posting was important.

Telenet has launched the campaign Sharenting to make parents aware of the issue and to offer advice about sharing on social media and how to discuss with children what can and what should not be shared online.

The campaign is part of the telecom company’s #TelenetGo project in which it tackles a variety of digital media issues and challenges. For the Sharenting campaign, Telenet encourages parents to ask their children if they are OK with a photo they want to share on social media. If the child says no, Telenet will print the photo and send it to the family in the mail.