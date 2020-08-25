Shooting in Antwerp follows weekend of explosions

The empty shop, a former pharmacy, was located next to the home of a family known to be involved in drug trafficking. It was that home that was shot at last night with some kind of assault weapon.

None of the incidents resulted in injury, but area residents are scared and angry. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” said the new owner of the former pharmacy, who is turning the building into a home for himself and his family. “Fortunately we weren’t here, and I’m wondering if we should even come and live here. My children would be living here, and that’s a worrisome thought.”

Another resident of Gryspeerstraat told VRT that it “felt like a bomb landed on my house, like it was collapsing”. An examining magistrate has been appointed to investigate the case, and police are searching video footage from all four streets involved.

Photo ©Jonas Roosens/BELGA