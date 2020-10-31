Shops and salons must close as part of stricter coronavirus measures

Non-essential shops and services must close for the next six weeks in the continued fight against the spread of the coronavirus. The federal and regional governments just announced the new measures at a press conference, following a meeting that lasted several hours.

“Our country finds itself in a state of emergency,” said the prime minister at the press conference. “The pressure in the hospitals is immense, and our health-care workers are performing above and beyond the call of duty every single day to save lives. It is incredibly challenging, and in many of our hospitals, the situation is untenable.”

At the current rate of infection, De Croo continued, “some 10,000 of our citizens will be in hospital by mid-November. Of those, 2,800 will need intensive care. Over the past week, 100,000 of our people have tested positive, and we have not yet seen any improvements based on measures already taken. So at this point, there is only one choice, and that is to stand behind our people working in medical care to ensure that the system does not collapse.”

He then announced the new measures, which come into force on Sunday night. They are:

All non-essential retail outlets must close. Examples include clothing stores, bookshops and furniture outlets. All supermarkets and other food shops remain open, as do DIY outlets and garden centres. “There is no reason to panic-buy,” noted prime minister Alexander De Croo





The autumn school holidays are extended to 13 November. The normally week-long holiday, which begins on Monday, had already been extended by two days, up to the 11 November public holiday. It has now been extended an additional two days





Except for the holiday park closures, all the measures come into force at midnight on Sunday evening and last until at least 13 December. The measures apply nation-wide and are in addition to measures already taken over the last few weeks (see below) as Belgium found itself plunging headlong into a second wave.

“These measures are bringing our social lives pretty much to a standstill,” said federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (SP.A). “That is a lockdown, even if it is a lockdown in which employers remain operational, kids go back to school on 15 November and people aren’t completely isolated. Everyone in a household may have a contact outside the household with whom they do not have to respect the rules. But not with more than one.”

There are currently 6,187 people in hospital due to complications caused by the coronavirus, a 70% increase on the previous week. About one in six people who are hospitalised are in intensive care.

More than 550 people died in Belgium over the last seven days from the virus, more than double the week before. In total, more than 11,308 people in Belgium have died from complications due to Covid-19.

