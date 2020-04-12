Should we be wearing masks? Experts convene to develop single stance

As mayors begin to tell their citizens to wear facemasks, a committee has been pulled together to form a single opinion on the matter

A group of experts has been convened to clarify Belgium’s stance on wearing masks in public, after some municipalities took it upon themselves to recommend masks, while the federal government has so far said they are unnecessary.

The task force will have a draft recommendation ready by Monday. It is then expected to be discussed at Wednesday’s national security council meeting.

“People who are already sick can wear a mask to prevent their respiratory droplets from infecting others,” says KU Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst. “Healthcare workers can also wear them to prevent themselves getting sick. Other than that, there’s no reason to wear one.”

However, Van Ranst’s following statement suggests to citizens that the only reason we are told that masks are not helpful is because there are not enough of them. “China cannot keep up with demand, so if everyone buys them up from local pharmacies, then we don’t have any left for people who actually need them.”