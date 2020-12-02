Single-person households growing fast in Flanders

Flanders has published its latest report on trends in the region in English for the first time

The recently published Flanders in Figures, the official statistics for the Flemish region, show that single-person households have grown by nearly 27% over the last two decades. Singles are the fastest-growing type of household in the region.

This is the first time that the entire Flanders in Figures report has been published in English. The publication – which covers statistics until the end of 2019 – is extensive, covering dozens of areas within population, labour, the environment and government.

The number of single-person households increases every year, surpassing couples in 2006 as the largest segment of the population. Currently nearly one in three households in Flanders are single-person households.

All forms of households – including married and unmarried couples and single-parent households – are growing, to the disadvantage of married couples with children, the only type of household where numbers are falling. In 2000, more than one in three households were made up of married couples with children, while now the figure is just 22%.