Sint-Rombouts restoration complete on day architect turns 80

Architect Jos Roosemont recently celebrated two important milestones on the same day: his 80th birthday and the completion of his life’s work. He was lead architect on the exterior restoration of Sint-Rombouts cathedral in Mechelen, which is finally finished after decades of painstaking labour.

The province of Antwerp, which is responsible for the upkeep of the cathedral, approved the restoration in 1975, but work on the exterior only commenced in 1985 under Roosemont and his colleague Luc Doms. The former had already been involved in the restoration of the church’s tower.

It was by chance that the young architect was hired to help with the restoration. “I had a general architectural training,” he recalls. “In that time, there was no specific training for architectural restoration. I was lucky in that, when I was appointed, there was already an architect here, Eugène Welch. That man had a fantastic feeling for all the details, for the ornament, for all the finishing touches. I learned a lot from him on the job.”