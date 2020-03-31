Sint-Truiden opens Flanders’ first overflow hospital

Some 30 sites across the region are being turned into temporary care centres to ease the pressure on hospitals

Sint-Truiden has become the first municipality in Flanders to open an overflow hospital to deal with coronavirus cases. A former care home has been fitted with the facilities necessary to take in patients, easing up the pressure on the main Sint-Trudo hospital.

“We knew that there could be too much pressure on hospitals in certain regions, and that is why the replacement care centres are being developed,” explained Flemish public health minister Wouter Beke. “They can provide a buffer, taking certain patients from the hospital or before they are admitted.”

The government of Flanders started planning for overflow hospitals at the end of last week. “Thanks to that preparation, we can now start quickly,” Beke added. “I’m grateful to all partners involved for the good work. Together we can ensure that our healthcare system continues to run smoothly.”