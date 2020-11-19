Sinterklaas can stay out past curfew, ministers confirm

It has been a very strange year … It will all turn out OK, but we need to have a little bit more patience

The arrival at the weekend was instead broadcast by VRT. The Sint confirmed – as expected –that there were no naughty children, but only after talking about the current health crisis, which will force families to celebrate differently this year.

In the presence of just one Zwarte Piet, the Sint said: “My dear children, it has been a very strange year, and it will be a while longer until you can all play together, go to school and visit grandma and grandpa in the way you used to. It will all turn out OK, but we need to have a little bit more patience.”

He assured us, however, that he will come all the same “across the rooftops to bring a gift or some sweets. It would be lovely to see a drawing or a note from you next to your shoes”.

Sinterklaas delivers his address in Antwerp