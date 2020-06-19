Six Flemish companies vie for Export Lion awards

The category for businesses with 50 or more employees includes FAM, based in Kontich, Antwerp province, which has more than 60 years of experience producing industrial food slicing technology.

Lansweeper, from Dendermonde in East Flanders, has developed a platform that scans all software, devices and users within an IT network. It collects detailed information for its clients, which include Formula 1 teams, football clubs, financial institutions and governments.

Finally, Sports and Leisure Group from Sint-Niklaas creates artificial surfaces for sports pitches and employs 120 people.

Because of the coronavirus, Flemish exports fell by 7.5% in March compared with the same period in 2019. This was similar to falls in the Netherlands (-5%) and Germany (-8%) but much less than those seen in Italy (-13.5%) and France (-19%).

In response, the government of Flanders approved Fit’s Corona Exit plan this month and gave the green light for extra support measures for exporters. “The message is clear,” said Fit CEO Claire Tillekaerts. “Flanders is also accelerating in times of corona, and Fit and our partner are ready to offer tailor-made support.”