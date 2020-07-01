Skeletons hold the key to Ypres’ medieval population

People knew that the parish cemetery of Sint-Niklaas used to be there, but no-one expected to find that much

Who were the people living in them? Where did they come from, if not from the immediate locality? How many men and how many women were there? How well did the people live, and how did they die?

“If you think of a city as a group of people living and working together, rather than a collection of streets and buildings, or a set of institutions, do we really know what an urban centre is in this period?” Lambert asks.

The problem is that the documentary record for the medieval Low Countries is both fragmentary and difficult to interpret. And when it comes to Ypres, there is an additional difficulty. “The city archives went up in flames in the First World War, and hardly anything is left.”