Smoking, drinking among young people falling but not enough, report shows

Smoking and drinking among young people is decreasing, according to the latest study by Flanders’ Alcohol and Drug expertise centre (VAD). However, they warn that the numbers are still too high and advise schools to carry out targeted prevention campaigns.

Each year, VAD carries out a survey among 7,500 children in secondary school to learn about their habits in smoking, drinking, psychoactive medicines, illegal drugs, betting and gaming. It monitors trends and proposes action to combat problem behaviour.

In the past 10 years, VAD has recorded a number of downward trends in alcohol use. The number of children who say they have drunk alcohol has fallen from 75% to 55%, and regular use has fallen by more than half, from 22% to 10%. The age at which children start drinking has also increased: between 2011 and 2018, it fell by a year.

“It is too early to celebrate, however,” VAD said in a press release. “That four in 10 pupils under 16 are still drinking alcohol is too high. It’s no wonder when you consider that more than half of this age group says they can easily buy beer or wine. And the fact that more than four in 10 pupils say they can easily buy spirits points to problems in how the law is enforced.”