Snap the coast this summer to help protect beaches

There are posts at the Spinoladijk in Ostend and Groenendijk in Koksijde. After people take photos, they can be shared via social media using the hashtag #coastsnap or via email to the project team. Instruction boards at each post explain how to take photos and submit them.

“The post in Ostend has been there for six weeks and we’re receiving one photo from a citizen on average every day,” Seys told VRT. “That could be even better, so I’m appealing to everyone to cooperate.”

Coast Snap is an international community science initiative that began in Australia in 2017. It now has 75 posts installed around the world, with special cradles for smartphones that ensure each photo is taken from the same angle and at the same height. This allows researchers to measure the changing shape of the beach and movement of the shoreline, to discover how each beach responds to changing ocean conditions.