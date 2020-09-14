Socialist party SP.A to change name to Vooruit

“Over the next few months, we will roll out the Vooruit project,” said Rousseau (pictured). “It will be more than a new name; it will be a movement that looks to the future, in which we hope to bring together all progressive Flemings who want to see a new, positive way to take part in politics.”

It is the latest in a line of name changes for the party, which started out in the 1870s as VSA, later became BWP and then BSP before becoming SP (Socialistische Partij) in 1980. That name stuck until 2001 when it was changed to Socialistische Partij Anders (roughly, a different kind of socialist party), known as SP.A.

Rousseau, 27, became chair of SP.A last November. “Since then we’ve begun to remake the party into a socialist movement,” he said. “We have worked hard behind the scenes to reform and professionalise the organisation, to make a real movement out of a traditional party, to fight against the ideas of political celebrities and to once again connect people in a positive, ambitious and hopeful project for the future.”