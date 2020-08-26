Stadiums back open to football fans on 11 September
Football supporters can take to Pro League club stadiums from next month, though at a fraction of the capacity
Hot tickets
Clubs in the Pro League’s 1A and 1B divisions have been given the exemption they have been seeking in recent weeks from the strict crowd gathering rules that apply elsewhere. “We’re convinced that our clubs and their fans will put everything in place so the return to the stadiums takes place in the safest possible way,” said Pro League secretary-general Pierre Francois.
Between 400 and 5,000 fans will be allowed inside each stadium, depending on its capacity. That ranges from 8,200 at Waasland-Beveren’s Freethiel Stadium to 29,000 at Jan Breydel in Bruges.
Strict conditions
The Belgian Pro League championship started on 8 August, with matches played behind closed doors. The arrangement should be in place by the fifth set of Pro-League matches, which kick off on 11 September.
The deal, backed by interior minister Pieter De Crem (CD&V) and leading virologists, must still be approved by the local authorities where each stadium is located. “Many Belgian fans will be delighted to see football matches in the stadium again and support their players,” De Crem said.
Clubs have to agree to strict conditions to secure their exemptions, including social distancing, disinfections and masks – apart from the five members of any social bubble. The stadiums also need clear signage, temperature controls, separated entrance and exits and no moving from the assigned seats. Stadium bars will remain closed.
Photo ©Yorick Jansens/BELGA