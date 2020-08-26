Stadiums back open to football fans on 11 September

Football supporters can take to Pro League club stadiums from next month, though at a fraction of the capacity

Football supporters will be let back into stadiums from 11 September, the Belgian Pro League has announced, although only at a fraction of capacity. The agreement was hammered out with Flemish sports minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) and his counterparts in the two other regions.

Clubs in the Pro League’s 1A and 1B divisions have been given the exemption they have been seeking in recent weeks from the strict crowd gathering rules that apply elsewhere. “We’re convinced that our clubs and their fans will put everything in place so the return to the stadiums takes place in the safest possible way,” said Pro League secretary-general Pierre Francois.

Between 400 and 5,000 fans will be allowed inside each stadium, depending on its capacity. That ranges from 8,200 at Waasland-Beveren’s Freethiel Stadium to 29,000 at Jan Breydel in Bruges.