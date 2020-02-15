Stalagmite shows history and effects of deforestation

Researchers from Ghent and Brussels have determined time periods of deforestation and temperature changes dating back to the 17th century

Researchers from Brussels and Ghent have confirmed that summers in what is now Belgium have been getting warmer and the winters drier since the 17th century. The scientists, from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), Ghent University and the Royal Institute for Natural Sciences, can also pinpoint the time at which humans began to have a visible influence on the environment.

To carry out their research, they took samples from a stalagmite in the caves of Han-sur-Lesse, a popular tourist attraction in Wallonia. The samples came from a wide, fast-growing stalagmite known as Proserpine (pictured), which is deep enough in the cave system to be virtually free from the influence of tourists.

“We could determine that even in the 17th century, humans were beginning to leave their mark on the landscape,” said Niels de Winter of VUB’s Analytical, Environmental and Geochemistry research group. “Cutting down the forests meant that more water entered the cave because the soil above it thinned out or disappeared entirely. The stalagmite grew at a faster pace during that period.”

That effect is no longer seen in the 20th century, but “we see that the winters become drier and the summers warmer,” he said.