Start-ups pitch projects digitally for first time to Start it @KBC

Start it @KBC, the country’s largest accelerator for start-ups, has held a pitch event for the 19th time in its six years of existence. It holds the events to select new young companies that will benefit from its support.

Instead of postponing Pitch Days because of the corona crisis, the team decided to set up an entirely digital edition: Ditchital Days. Some of the promising initiatives could be particularly useful these days, such as Belgium’s first laundry service app.

Last week, a record 180 start-ups pitched their ideas to Start it @KBC, hoping for the accelerator’s specialised help in their growth process. Sixty-five initiatives were selected to benefit from the one-year acceleration programme.

“It was never an option for us to postpone the pitch days because we are going to need everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit,” says Lode Uytterschaut, founder and CEO of Start it @KBC. “I noticed that the determination to make a difference with their start-up was even greater than in other pitch rounds. It is encouraging to see that the corona crisis has fuelled rather than dampened their entrepreneurial spirit. ”